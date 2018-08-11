“Inside Family Guy” Book Announced For 2019

Friggin’ sweet.

On the twentieth anniversary of the seven-time Emmy Award-winning Fox animated television series comes Inside Family Guy: An Illustrated History, a fully illustrated, full-color visual guide honoring its reign—from storyboards to character sketches to script excerpts to cast and crew interviews—and giving fans exclusive access behind the scenes. This comprehensive guide is an essential collector’s item for the millions and millions of Family Guy fans around the world. Set to release on May 14th, 2019.

Pre-order it here.

Family Guy is an American animated sitcom created by Seth MacFarlane for the Fox Broadcasting Company. The series centers on the Griffins, a family consisting of parents Peter and Lois; their children, Meg, Chris, and Stewie; and their anthropomorphic pet dog, Brian. The show is set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island, and exhibits much of its humor in the form of metafictional cutaway gags that often lampoon American culture